BlockBank (BBANK) Price Hits $0.0766 on Major Exchanges

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One BlockBank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BlockBank has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. BlockBank has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and $288,295.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00039751 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.00206548 BTC.

BlockBank Profile

BlockBank (BBANK) is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,784,847 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

Buying and Selling BlockBank

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using US dollars.

