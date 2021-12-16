Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Tops $1.17 on Exchanges

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $96,283.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002448 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

