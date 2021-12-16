Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $63,792.48 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glen Griffiths also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,038.12.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $1,256,637.40.

On Thursday, November 11th, Glen Griffiths sold 17,333 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $594,175.24.

BE stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 3.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,009,000 after purchasing an additional 661,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,824,000 after purchasing an additional 359,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,898,000 after purchasing an additional 362,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,398,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,452,000 after purchasing an additional 285,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BE. Raymond James increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

