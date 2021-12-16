Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Price Hits $4.54 on Exchanges (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for $4.54 or 0.00009412 BTC on popular exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $172.36 million and approximately $74,349.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00040407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00208072 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

