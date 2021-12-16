Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $122.20

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.20 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 120.20 ($1.59). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 120.20 ($1.59), with a volume of 347,137 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.20. The company has a market cap of £596.27 million and a PE ratio of 19.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

