Boeing (LON:BOE) Sets New 12-Month High at $287.05

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 287.05 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 194.86 ($2.58), with a volume of 2153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.53 ($2.58).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 216.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -13.24.

About Boeing (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

