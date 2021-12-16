BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (BAG)

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CURRENCY:BAG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0916 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $991,801.98 and $1,014.00 worth of BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token

BAG is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,829,882 coins. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @DeFiBonds

According to CryptoCompare, “BondAppetit is a DeFi protocol with a stablecoin (USDap) fully backed by real-world assets with fixed periodic income (bonds). The main asset inside the protocol’s ecosystem is the native stablecoin BondAppétit USD (USDap). The price of USDap is at a constant ratio of 1 to 1 with the US Dollar and is always backed by sufficient collateral. To ensure transparency, the protocol updates the price of real world-assets based on several proven and recognized sources, such as Bloomberg and CBonds. “

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Coin Trading

