boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given a GBX 430 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

boohoo group (LON:BOO) has been assigned a GBX 430 ($5.68) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 262.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOO. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.08) to GBX 350 ($4.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 415 ($5.48) to GBX 395 ($5.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.28) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.28) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 430.42 ($5.69).

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 118.61 ($1.57) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 186.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 254.77. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 378.90 ($5.01). The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

In other news, insider Brian Small bought 15,000 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,456.46).

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.