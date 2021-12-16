boohoo group (LON:BOO) PT Set at GBX 480 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) has been given a GBX 480 ($6.34) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 304.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 415 ($5.48) to GBX 395 ($5.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital raised boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.08) to GBX 350 ($4.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.28) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 430.42 ($5.69).

LON BOO opened at GBX 118.61 ($1.57) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 186.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 254.77. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 110 ($1.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 378.90 ($5.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74.

In related news, insider Brian Small acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,456.46).

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

