BOOM Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.88 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, BOOM has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $62,963.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BOOM

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,147,278 coins and its circulating supply is 778,116,546 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

