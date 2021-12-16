Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Up 74.3% in November

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the November 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Borqs Technologies by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 3,640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 670,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 652,551 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRQS opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. Borqs Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Borqs Technologies, Inc engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing.

