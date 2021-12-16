Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00003066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $91.91 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.80 or 0.00275402 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008542 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000784 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015593 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000202 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,632,296 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.