Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $417.02 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,947,147 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 48,161 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $417,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $179.30 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.57 and a 200 day moving average of $147.16. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.84.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

