Bounce Token (AUCTION) Hits Market Cap of $52.79 Million

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:AUCTION) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Bounce Token coin can currently be purchased for $25.33 or 0.00052942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bounce Token has a market capitalization of $52.79 million and $17.79 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bounce Token

Bounce Token’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 coins. The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance . Bounce Token’s official website is bounce.finance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Auction (AUCTION) is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Bounce Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounce Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounce Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

