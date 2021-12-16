Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Hits $0.0014

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Bounty0x has a market cap of $331,274.53 and approximately $84,138.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00039867 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00207429 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

