BoutsPro Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. One BoutsPro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. BoutsPro has a market cap of $242,290.81 and $5.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00039637 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00206237 BTC.

BoutsPro Coin Profile

BOUTS is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

BoutsPro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

