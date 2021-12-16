Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Down 49.6% in November

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWMN shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,201,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 160,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWMN opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

