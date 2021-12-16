Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Down 2.6%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.02. 2,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 254,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

BAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Santander reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Grupo Santander cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braskem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.7104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Braskem by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 115.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Braskem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 1,514.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

