Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY)’s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.28. Approximately 89,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 336,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF stock. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. IAM Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

