Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bridge Investment Group (NYSE: BRDG):
- 12/16/2021 – Bridge Investment Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “
- 12/10/2021 – Bridge Investment Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Bridge Investment Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/3/2021 – Bridge Investment Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/2/2021 – Bridge Investment Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/22/2021 – Bridge Investment Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/19/2021 – Bridge Investment Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/16/2021 – Bridge Investment Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE BRDG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,318. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.
Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. Equities analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,213,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,628,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000.
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.
