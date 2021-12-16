Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,699 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $118.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $115.01 and a one year high of $182.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.04.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.