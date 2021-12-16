British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 320,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,125,317 shares.The stock last traded at $36.48 and had previously closed at $35.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,622,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 70,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

