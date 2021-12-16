Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRST remained flat at $$2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,719. Broad Street Realty has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients.

