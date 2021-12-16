Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $178.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.66 and a 200 day moving average of $170.37. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,107,201 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

