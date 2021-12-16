Brokerages Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.10. Altria Group posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 270,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 29.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $45.96 on Thursday. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

