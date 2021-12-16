Brokerages Anticipate Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.55 Billion

Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce sales of $7.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.95 billion. Eli Lilly and reported sales of $7.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year sales of $27.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.38 billion to $28.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.68 billion to $27.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.94.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $275.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.55. The company has a market cap of $263.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $161.78 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

