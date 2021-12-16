Brokerages Anticipate Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after buying an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 15,962.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after buying an additional 1,387,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after buying an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after buying an additional 1,232,962 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,843 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

