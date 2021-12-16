Brokerages Anticipate Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Analysts expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after buying an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 15,962.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after buying an additional 1,387,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after buying an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after buying an additional 1,232,962 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,843 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.