Brokerages Anticipate Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will announce $2.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.88 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $11.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $11.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Benchmark upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.29.

NSC stock opened at $287.77 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $226.09 and a 1-year high of $296.06. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.00 and its 200-day moving average is $266.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

