Brokerages Anticipate Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $630.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to report sales of $630.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $627.94 million to $635.50 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $502.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,324 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pure Storage by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,754,000 after purchasing an additional 245,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.34. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

