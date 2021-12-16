Brokerages Anticipate Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.10). Resonant posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,508.74% and a negative return on equity of 157.03%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

In related news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $75,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,134 shares of company stock worth $173,196 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Resonant by 1,153.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 546,671 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Resonant by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RESN opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. Resonant has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

