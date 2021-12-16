Brokerages Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of $34.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,268.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $10.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

RCL stock opened at $70.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.64.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,728,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,294,000 after buying an additional 105,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 79,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,155,000 after purchasing an additional 254,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,706,000 after purchasing an additional 189,882 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.