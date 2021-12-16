Brokerages Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.93 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce sales of $32.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.46 billion and the lowest is $32.22 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $36.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $131.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.92 billion to $137.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $136.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.74 billion to $142.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of WBA opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.