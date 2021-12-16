Brokerages Expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Bentley Systems posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,185,000 after buying an additional 2,838,418 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,984,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,521,000 after buying an additional 394,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,985,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,049,000 after buying an additional 1,559,027 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BSY traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,850. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

