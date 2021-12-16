Brokerages Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to Announce $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.18. Crane posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 22.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 34,140 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 81.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR stock opened at $100.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.