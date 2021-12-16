Brokerages Expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.25 Million

Analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) will report sales of $187.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.70 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $178.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $752.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $743.10 million to $760.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $743.55 million, with estimates ranging from $726.20 million to $760.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $25.89 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

In other news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $430,218.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.