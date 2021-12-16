Brokerages Expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.06). Hims & Hers Health posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hims & Hers Health.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMS opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.