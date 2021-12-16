Brokerages Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.04. Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of ($1.77) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on H. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.