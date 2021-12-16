Brokerages Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.04. Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of ($1.77) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on H. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.