Brokerages Expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to post sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $10.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 957,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,417,000 after buying an additional 40,669 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 121.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 51,297 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 112,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $8,719,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.22. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

