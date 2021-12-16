Brokerages Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Post $0.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.78. Qualys posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $3.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.14. The company had a trading volume of 362,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,654. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day moving average is $114.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $367,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $84,924.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 621,048 shares of company stock worth $75,585,915 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Qualys by 98,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Qualys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after buying an additional 139,575 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Qualys by 263.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 35,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

