Brokerages Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to post $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $9.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $10.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Shares of NYSE SC traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 240,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,096. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,035,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,793,000 after purchasing an additional 360,693 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,597,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,335,000 after purchasing an additional 523,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,777,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,108,000 after purchasing an additional 718,119 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,917,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

