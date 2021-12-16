Brokerages Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.74 Million

Brokerages expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to announce sales of $146.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.04 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $143.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $567.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $562.20 million to $570.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $701.09 million, with estimates ranging from $650.40 million to $741.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after buying an additional 217,931 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

