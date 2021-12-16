Brokerages Expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on COOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

NYSE COOK traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Traeger has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $32.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34.

In other Traeger news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

