Brokerages Expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Traeger.
Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE COOK traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Traeger has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $32.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34.
In other Traeger news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
About Traeger
Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
