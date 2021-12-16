Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.30. Brunswick reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.73.

BC stock opened at $98.21 on Thursday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,223,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Brunswick by 7.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,184,000 after purchasing an additional 154,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 15.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

