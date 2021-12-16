BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTBIF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties in eastern Canada. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

