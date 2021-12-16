Bunicorn 1-Day Volume Tops $361,360.00 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $361,360.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00055475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.40 or 0.08352165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00078678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,178.40 or 1.00013322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00053124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars.

