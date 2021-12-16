Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.50

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 45375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

BURBY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays started coverage on Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.1458 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

