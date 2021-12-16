Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.10

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and traded as low as $32.04. Bureau Veritas shares last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 122 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bureau Veritas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

