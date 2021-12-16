ByteNext (BNU) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ByteNext has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00055365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.45 or 0.08173584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00077082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,719.07 or 0.99966005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00053214 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002595 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

