ByteNext Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.89 or 0.08251963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00080371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,705.04 or 0.99865865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002701 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

