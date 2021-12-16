Bytom Reaches Market Cap of $61.16 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $61.16 million and $11.07 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00316000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,720,696,350 coins and its circulating supply is 1,623,890,994 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

